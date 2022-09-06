Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Russia’s military activities at nuclear plant risk safety in region

By Amnesty International
Responding to the International Atomic Energy Agency’s findings that Russia is stationing forces in the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), confirming information that Amnesty International received in August, Denis Krivosheev, Deputy Director for Research in Amnesty International’s Eastern Europe and Central Asia office, said: “By occupying the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Russian forces are not […] The post Ukraine: Russia’s military activities at nuclear plant risk safety in region appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


