Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Raila Odinga should be thanked - his election losses helped deepen Kenya's democracy

By John Mukum Mbaku, Professor, Weber State University
Share this article
Kenya’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission announced on 15 August 2022 that Deputy President William Ruto had won the 2022 presidential election following a close, tense race. The commission gave the count as 50.49% for Ruto against rival Raila Odinga’s 48.85%. This was immediately disputed by Odinga’s campaign and four of the seven electoral commissioners,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Flooding in Pakistan shows that climate adaptation requires international support and regional co-operation
~ Blueberries and their pollinators aren't native to South Africa but local honey bees can help
~ Colombia’s new left-wing government: three opportunities to build stronger ties with Africa
~ Why Ottawa’s efforts to get Google and Facebook to pay for news content misses the mark
~ How dark is 'dark advertising'? We audited Facebook, Google and other platforms to find out
~ Sophie Cunningham's pandemic novel admits literature can't save us – but treasures it for trying
~ What is hand, foot and mouth disease?
~ Building costs have soared. Is it time to abandon my home renovation plans?
~ Almost 9 in 10 young Australians who use family violence experienced child abuse: new research
~ We pay billions to subsidise Australia’s fossil fuel industry. This makes absolutely no economic sense
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter