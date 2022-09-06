Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Four ways to tell if your cat loves you – based on science

By Emily Blackwell, Senior Lecturer in Animal Behaviour and Welfare, University of Bristol
Share this article
Even the most devoted cat owners wonder at some point, perhaps waking up in a cold sweat in the middle of the night, whether their cat really loves them. Dog people like to smugly point out dogs’ long history as humankind’s best friend.

But research shows cats’ reputation as a cold and aloof pet is undeserved.

Because of their evolutionary ancestry, domestic cats are, by their nature, more independent than dogs. The wild ancestors of our cats didn’t live…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Flooding in Pakistan shows that climate adaptation requires international support and regional co-operation
~ Blueberries and their pollinators aren't native to South Africa but local honey bees can help
~ Colombia’s new left-wing government: three opportunities to build stronger ties with Africa
~ Why Ottawa’s efforts to get Google and Facebook to pay for news content misses the mark
~ How dark is 'dark advertising'? We audited Facebook, Google and other platforms to find out
~ Sophie Cunningham's pandemic novel admits literature can't save us – but treasures it for trying
~ What is hand, foot and mouth disease?
~ Building costs have soared. Is it time to abandon my home renovation plans?
~ Almost 9 in 10 young Australians who use family violence experienced child abuse: new research
~ We pay billions to subsidise Australia’s fossil fuel industry. This makes absolutely no economic sense
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter