Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Afghan War Commission Should Examine US Role on Women’s Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Afghan women chant during a women’s rights protest against Taliban abuses, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 13, 2022. © 2022 Oriane Zerah/Abaca/Sipa via AP Images The US “Afghanistan War Commission,” created in December 2021 to examine “key strategic, diplomatic, and operational decisions” the US made in Afghanistan, and to develop “lessons learned and recommendations for the way forward,” is beginning its work. One priority should be to examine US government pledges on women’s and girls’ rights in Afghanistan. The problem: none of the 14 men and 2 women appointed as commissioners…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


