Christian nationalism is getting written out of the story of January 6
By Joyce Dalsheim, Professor, Department of Global Studies, University of North Carolina – Charlotte
Gregory Starrett, Professor of Anthropology, University of North Carolina – Charlotte
Thousands gathered to express their collective identity and desire to preserve the nation’s political and religious heritage – and to uphold what they saw as the rightful outcome of the 2020 election.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, September 6, 2022