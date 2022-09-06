Tolerance.ca
Boris Johnson's pandemic legacy – where he went wrong managing COVID (and some things he got right)

By Michael Head, Senior Research Fellow in Global Health, University of Southampton
The UK sees a change of leadership on September 6 2022, with Liz Truss selected by Conservative Party members to replace Boris Johnson as the UK prime minister. Johnson’s term of course coincided with the emergence of the COVID pandemic, a global crisis that required skilled national leadership. Did Johnson deliver on this? Although there were a few redeeming features to his government’s pandemic response, I would argue that – overwhelmingly – he didn’t.

Let’s start with preparedness. One component of any pandemic response should be the knowledge gained from preparedness activities.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


