Microplastics are common in homes across 29 countries. New research shows who's most at risk
By Mark Patrick Taylor, Chief Environmental Scientist, EPA Victoria; Honorary Professor, School of Natural Sciences, Macquarie University
Neda Sharifi Soltani, Academic Casual, School of Natural Sciences, Macquarie University
Scott P. Wilson, Chief Scientist, Earthwatch Australia, Honorary Senior Research Fellow, School of Natural Sciences, Macquarie University
It’s impossible to escape exposure to microplastics and a new study confirms they'e in household dust around the world. But the health risks appear surprisingly low, and vacuuming makes a difference.
- Monday, September 5, 2022