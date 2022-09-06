Tolerance.ca
Labor extends big lead in Newspoll, but Morgan is much better for Coalition

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist), The Conversation
This week’s Newspoll is the second since the May federal election, after the first appeared five weeks ago. Labor led by 57-43, a one point gain for Labor. Primary votes were 37% Labor (steady), 31% Coalition (down two), 13% Greens (up one), 7% One Nation (up one), 2% UAP (steady) and 10% for all Others (steady).

61% were satisfied with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s performance (steady) while 29% were dissatisfied…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


