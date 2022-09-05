Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lifting migration was easy – now Australia faces two tougher choices on migrant income and residency

By Brendan Coates, Program Director, Economic Policy, Grattan Institute
Tyler Reysenbach, Research associate, Grattan Institute
Share this article
The federal government’s decision to lift Australia’s permanent migrant intake from 160,000 to 195,000 this financial year, which it announced at the jobs summit, has been applauded by business leaders and premiers.

But by itself, lifting migration will do little to fill widespread skills shortages, partly because three…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Gamma rays from a dwarf galaxy solve an astronomical puzzle
~ Migration boost is bad news for Australia's environment – we mustn't ignore that
~ Uncivil wars? Political lies are far more dangerous than Twitter pile-ons
~ What parents should and shouldn't say when talking to their child about NAPLAN results
~ Taxes out, subsidies in: Australia and the US are passing major climate bills – without taxing carbon
~ 5 virus families that could cause the next pandemic, according to the experts
~ True crime entertainment like The Teacher's Pet can shine a light on cold cases - but does it help or hinder justice being served?
~ Solomon Islands' election postponement plans ensure global scrutiny will continue
~ Raw meat for pets – here's how to do it safely
~ Seaweed is high in vitamins and minerals – but that's not the only reason westerners should eat more of it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter