Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Migration boost is bad news for Australia's environment – we mustn't ignore that

By Ian Lowe, Emeritus Professor, School of Science, Griffith University
Share this article
A fast-growing population – 50% bigger than it was in 1990 – is causing, directly or indirectly, all of Australia’s serious environmental problems. These impacts must be central to decision-making.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Gamma rays from a dwarf galaxy solve an astronomical puzzle
~ Lifting migration was easy – now Australia faces two tougher choices on migrant income and residency
~ Uncivil wars? Political lies are far more dangerous than Twitter pile-ons
~ What parents should and shouldn't say when talking to their child about NAPLAN results
~ Taxes out, subsidies in: Australia and the US are passing major climate bills – without taxing carbon
~ 5 virus families that could cause the next pandemic, according to the experts
~ True crime entertainment like The Teacher's Pet can shine a light on cold cases - but does it help or hinder justice being served?
~ Solomon Islands' election postponement plans ensure global scrutiny will continue
~ Raw meat for pets – here's how to do it safely
~ Seaweed is high in vitamins and minerals – but that's not the only reason westerners should eat more of it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter