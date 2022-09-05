Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ethereum: second biggest cryptocurrency to cut energy use by over 99%, but the industry still has a long way to go

By Peter Howson, Assistant Professor in International Development, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Share this article
Cryptocurrencies use an eye-watering amount of energy. Ethereum, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency, uses an estimated 78 terawatt hours of electricity each year, comparable to the power consumption of Chile.

Ethereum has announced plans to rid itself of the energy-intensive code that has long muddied crypto’s environmental image, and cut 99% of its energy use in…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Liz Truss to become British prime minister: a laser-like focus on delivery is needed after the chaos of the Boris Johnson years
~ Liz Truss faces a financial whirlwind – will her plans for the economy work?
~ UK energy crisis: why rationing is likely to happen this winter, whether Liz Truss likes it or not
~ UK approves 'poo transplant' to treat antibiotic resistant superbugs
~ VAR: I used motion capture technology to show why the Premier League gets tight offside decisions wrong
~ Who is Liz Truss, the new UK prime minister?
~ Liz Truss: these two daunting challenges sit right at the top of the new prime minister's in-tray
~ Liz Truss becomes British prime minister: a laser-like focus on delivery is needed after the chaos of the Boris Johnson years
~ Liz Truss: who is the UK's new prime minister and why has she replaced Boris Johnson?
~ Liz Truss: the financial whirlwind facing the new prime minister
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter