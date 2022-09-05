VAR: I used motion capture technology to show why the Premier League gets tight offside decisions wrong
By Pooya Soltani, Researcher, Centre for the Analysis of Motion, Entertainment Research and Applications, University of Bath
In a recent Premier League game, Manchester United went 2-0 up when striker Marcus Rashford ran on to a pass and slotted the ball past Liverpool’s goalkeeper, Alisson Becker. The game was then held up briefly while the “video referee” checked whether Rashford was ahead of the last defender, Joe Gomez, when the pass was made. The difference between onside and offside – between goal or no goal – can be tiny:
Indeed, the margins can be so small that simply placing the camera at a slightly different angle could make a big difference. This problem of camera angles, and how they…
- Monday, September 5, 2022