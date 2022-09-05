Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

VAR: I used motion capture technology to show why the Premier League gets tight offside decisions wrong

By Pooya Soltani, Researcher, Centre for the Analysis of Motion, Entertainment Research and Applications, University of Bath
Share this article
In a recent Premier League game, Manchester United went 2-0 up when striker Marcus Rashford ran on to a pass and slotted the ball past Liverpool’s goalkeeper, Alisson Becker. The game was then held up briefly while the “video referee” checked whether Rashford was ahead of the last defender, Joe Gomez, when the pass was made. The difference between onside and offside – between goal or no goal – can be tiny:



Indeed, the margins can be so small that simply placing the camera at a slightly different angle could make a big difference. This problem of camera angles, and how they…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Liz Truss to become British prime minister: a laser-like focus on delivery is needed after the chaos of the Boris Johnson years
~ Liz Truss faces a financial whirlwind – will her plans for the economy work?
~ UK energy crisis: why rationing is likely to happen this winter, whether Liz Truss likes it or not
~ UK approves 'poo transplant' to treat antibiotic resistant superbugs
~ Ethereum: second biggest cryptocurrency to cut energy use by over 99%, but the industry still has a long way to go
~ Who is Liz Truss, the new UK prime minister?
~ Liz Truss: these two daunting challenges sit right at the top of the new prime minister's in-tray
~ Liz Truss becomes British prime minister: a laser-like focus on delivery is needed after the chaos of the Boris Johnson years
~ Liz Truss: who is the UK's new prime minister and why has she replaced Boris Johnson?
~ Liz Truss: the financial whirlwind facing the new prime minister
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter