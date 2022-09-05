Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

America's next big labor battle could be Minor League Baseball

By Mitchell Nathanson, Professor of Law, Villanova School of Law
When the Major League Baseball Players Association sent union authorization cards to approximately 5,000 minor league players in an attempt to unionize, I was both surprised and not surprised at all.

If any industry is crying out for unionization, it’s this one. Minor league baseball players are subject to some of the poorest wages and most…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


