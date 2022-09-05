Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How can tea workers in Bangladesh survive on a daily wage of less than 2 USD?

By Rezwan
Share this article
Tea workers in Bangladesh went on a strike demanding a daily wage of BDT 300 (USD 3.16). Their protest earned them a 25 percent pay rise to BDT 170 (USD 1.80). But is it enough?


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Liz Truss to become British prime minister: a laser-like focus on delivery is needed after the chaos of the Boris Johnson years
~ Liz Truss faces a financial whirlwind – will her plans for the economy work?
~ UK energy crisis: why rationing is likely to happen this winter, whether Liz Truss likes it or not
~ UK approves 'poo transplant' to treat antibiotic resistant superbugs
~ Ethereum: second biggest cryptocurrency to cut energy use by over 99%, but the industry still has a long way to go
~ VAR: I used motion capture technology to show why the Premier League gets tight offside decisions wrong
~ Who is Liz Truss, the new UK prime minister?
~ Liz Truss: these two daunting challenges sit right at the top of the new prime minister's in-tray
~ Liz Truss becomes British prime minister: a laser-like focus on delivery is needed after the chaos of the Boris Johnson years
~ Liz Truss: who is the UK's new prime minister and why has she replaced Boris Johnson?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter