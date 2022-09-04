Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Barbara Ehrenreich never stopped trying to change the world

By Barbara Pocock, Emeritus Professor University of South Australia, University of South Australia
Share this article
‘Formidable’ writer and inequality activist Barbara Ehrenreich – author of Nickel and Dimed – has died, aged 81. Barbara Pocock celebrates her legacy.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 'The entire industry is based on hunches': is Australian publishing an art, a science or a gamble?
~ NZ’s most walkable towns and cities ranked: see how your neighbourhood stacks up
~ Better COVID vaccines are on the way. What do they do? And what technology might we see in future?
~ East African footballers are a rarity on the global stage: we analysed why
~ Only South Africa's elite benefits from black economic empowerment -- and COVID-19 proved it
~ How the jobs summit shifted gender equality from the sidelines to the mainstream
~ Rent crisis? Average rents are increasing less than you might think
~ 'Impressive rafting skills': the 8-million-year old origin story of how rodents colonised Australia
~ Cutting COVID isolation and mask mandates will mean more damage to business and health in the long run
~ Mikhail Gorbachev's death brings many tributes – but his legacy in Africa remains ambiguous
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter