Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mikhail Gorbachev's death brings many tributes – but his legacy in Africa remains ambiguous

By Maxim Matusevich, Professor and Director, Russian and East European Studies Program, Seton Hall University
Share this article
The global realignment triggered by the end of the Cold War and Gorbachev’s reforms ushered in a period of transition on the African continent.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Mississippi Water Crisis a Failure Decades in the Making
~ Cost of living: four ways to stop banks and companies using complex maths against you
~ How the Premier League's wealth funded a revolution in training technology
~ Pakistan floods: what role did climate change play?
~ UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here's why
~ Why defusing 'carbon bombs' offers a promising new agenda for tackling climate change
~ Modern slavery: how a drama project in Ghana educates communities through the stories of survivors
~ Five problems that could slow supplies of food, computers, cars and other goods this winter
~ Judicial diversity in the UK is in decline – here's why that is a problem
~ School-Related Sexual Violence Cases at Alarming Levels in Ecuador
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter