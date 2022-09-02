Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cost of living: four ways to stop banks and companies using complex maths against you

By Craig Anderson, Lecturer in Statistics, University of Glasgow
Share this article
The cost of living crisis is dominating headlines at the moment. With so much conflicting information flying around, it can be hard to work out what is the best way to look after your household finances.

Banks, energy providers and shops will often try to blind you with big numbers and confusing mathematical terms – often preying on people’s fear of mathematics. However, even if you count yourself as a numberphobe, there are a few very simple steps you can take to use maths in your favour and save some money.

The trouble with averages


For most people, the biggest…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How the Premier League's wealth funded a revolution in training technology
~ Pakistan floods: what role did climate change play?
~ UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here's why
~ Why defusing 'carbon bombs' offers a promising new agenda for tackling climate change
~ Modern slavery: how a drama project in Ghana educates communities through the stories of survivors
~ Five problems that could slow supplies of food, computers, cars and other goods this winter
~ Judicial diversity in the UK is in decline – here's why that is a problem
~ School-Related Sexual Violence Cases at Alarming Levels in Ecuador
~ As countries ranging from Indonesia to Mexico aim to attract digital nomads, locals say 'not so fast'
~ America is in the middle of a labor mobilization moment – with self-organizers at Starbucks, Amazon, Trader Joe's and Chipotle behind the union drive
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter