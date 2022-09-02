Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here's why

By Alexander Edwards, Associate Professor in Biomedical Technology, University of Reading
Sarah Needs, Postdoctoral Research Associate, University of Reading
If you’ve ever had a urinary tract infection (UTI) before, you know what a pain it can be. Not just because of the physical pains it causes, but because it can also be such a pain to go to the doctor, provide a urine sample, and wait for your results.

UTIs are extremely common, with nearly half of women getting one at some point in their lifetime. In order to test for a UTI, a urine sample needs to be sent to a hospital microbiology lab.

There,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


