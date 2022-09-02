Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why defusing 'carbon bombs' offers a promising new agenda for tackling climate change

By Kjell Kühne, PhD Candidate in Geography, University of Leeds
A carbon bomb is a fossil fuel extraction project, such as a coal mine, that can cause over a gigatonne of CO₂ emissions during its lifetime. That’s a billion tonnes – more than twice the UK’s annual emissions from a single project.

In our latest research, my colleagues and I found that there are…The Conversation


