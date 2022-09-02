Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Birds migrate along ancient routes – here are the latest high-tech tools scientists are using to study their amazing journeys

By Tom Langen, Professor of Biology, Clarkson University
Share this article
Satellite telemetry, tiny geolocation tags and passive acoustic recording are providing new insights into bird migration and vital data for conservation.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ As countries ranging from Indonesia to Mexico aim to attract digital nomads, locals say 'not so fast'
~ America is in the middle of a labor mobilization moment – with self-organizers at Starbucks, Amazon, Trader Joe's and Chipotle behind the union drive
~ Unexpected Ukrainian resistance continues to thwart Russia's initial plans for quick, decisive victories
~ Americans think they know a lot about politics – and it's bad for democracy that they're so often wrong in their confidence
~ One way to help college students get enough sleep – pay them to go to bed
~ Why is 'Blonde' – Netflix's Marilyn Monroe biopic – rated NC-17 instead of TV-MA?
~ Summer 2022 saw thousands of excess deaths in England and Wales – here's why that might be
~ Online reviews are broken – here's how to fix them
~ Boris Johnson: four ways this controversial prime minister tested the British parliament to its limits
~ Flood-Affected Women in Pakistan Need Urgent Help
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter