Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Zimbabwe health system is in intensive care: how it got there

By Norman Nyazema, Professor and Research Associate in Health, University of Limpopo
Share this article
Health systems are, at their core, meant to promote, restore or maintain health. Their objective is to improve the length and quality of citizens’ life from the cradle to the grave. Health is therefore a fundamental human right.

This was very clear to the different healthcare delivery administrators and practitioners in Zimbabwe for the last 42 years. But something happened along the way and Zimbabwe is now at the bottom of the pile.

During my tenure, from 1998 to 2002, as the director of the Institute…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Tunnel of Hope: A means of survival during the Sarajevo Siege
~ Myanmar: Former UK ambassador, artist husband jailed for one year￼
~ Universities call for a tuition fee rise – here's what that would mean for students and taxpayers
~ View from The Hill: Summit triggers immediate action and elevates gender equality
~ North Macedonia journalist organizations condemn verbal attack against female journalist
~ It’s not just rocket science – hidden chemistry powers Moon launches and sustains life in space
~ Sydney Theatre Company’s A Raisin in the Sun is an enormous achievement with superb cast, direction and staging
~ Indonesian Soldiers Arrested for Killing 4 Papuans
~ Kenya’s corporate, NGO and public sectors keep violating copyright laws on image rights
~ The merger of TVNZ and RNZ needs to build trust in public media – 3 things the law change must get right
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter