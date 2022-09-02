Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Universities call for a tuition fee rise – here's what that would mean for students and taxpayers

By Franz Buscha, Professor of Economics and Quantitative Methods, University of Westminster
Matt Dickson, Reader in Public Policy, University of Bath
University vice-chancellors in England and Wales have recently called for an increase in tuition fees.

There are a number of reasons for this demand. In the face of a decade-long decline in real pay for university staff, pressure from unions for a higher wage deal is increasing. Energy costs are hitting unprecedented highs.


