Human Rights Observatory

Sydney Theatre Company’s A Raisin in the Sun is an enormous achievement with superb cast, direction and staging

By Sarah Gleeson-White, Associate Professor in American Literature, University of Sydney
Review: A Raisin in the Sun, directed by Wesley Enoch for the Sydney Theatre Company.

It is hard to believe the Sydney Theatre Company’s production of Lorraine Hansberry’s award-winning A Raisin in the Sun (1959) is its Australian mainstage premiere – nearly 65 years after it appeared on Broadway with the magnificent Sidney Poitier in one of the lead roles.

The first play on Broadway written by an African American woman, A Raisin in the Sun was nominated for four Tony Awards, including for best play, and went on to win the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award for…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


