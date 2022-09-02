Seahorse fathers give birth in a unique way, new research shows
By Jessica Suzanne Dudley, Postdoctoral Fellow in Evolutionary Biology, Macquarie University
Camilla Whittington, Senior Lecturer, Evolutionary Biology, University of Sydney
In seahorses and pipefish, it is the male that gets pregnant and gives birth. Seahorse fathers incubate their developing embryos in a pouch located on their tail.
The pouch is the equivalent of the uterus of female mammals. It contains a placenta, supporting the growth and development of baby seahorses.
Read more: The…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, September 1st 2022