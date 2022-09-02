Tolerance.ca
More than a murder mystery, Savage River is a gripping new take on the Australian Gothic

By Emma Maguire, Lecturer in English and Creative Writing, James Cook University
Review: Savage River, directed by Jocelyn Moorhouse.

Newly released from prison for a murder she committed in her teens, Miki Anderson (Katherine Langford) has returned to her home town Savage River. She is determined to leave the past behind her, but when another murder occurs just days after Miki returns, the town’s mistrust deepens.

Determined to find out the truth and clear her name, Miki decides to uncover the real killer, unearthing long-hidden secrets along the way.

It might be tempting to assume you know how this story goes, but this new six-part…The Conversation


