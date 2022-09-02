Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN report on Xinjiang abuses leaves no room for plausible deniability

By Justine Nolan, Professor of Law and Justice and Director of the Australian Human Rights Institute, UNSW Sydney
Share this article
The Chinese government’s action in Xinjiang may constitute crimes against humanity, says a long awaited report from UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Indonesian Soldiers Arrested for Killing 4 Papuans
~ Why is newborn baby skin-to-skin contact with dads and non-birthing parents important? Here's what the science says
~ Seahorse fathers give birth in a unique way, new research shows
~ Who would win in a fight between a great white shark and a blue whale?
~ More than a murder mystery, Savage River is a gripping new take on the Australian Gothic
~ Criticisms of academic freedom miss the mark and risk the integrity of scholarship
~ Why Canadians should be concerned about intensifying violence in Congo
~ Desalination may be key to averting global water shortage, but it will take time
~ Much-loved dog breeds are just as likely to bite as banned ones – here's how to stop them
~ Why the aviation industry must look beyond carbon to get serious about climate change
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter