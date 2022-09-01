Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Serbia: Rescind Pride Ban, Guarantee Participant Protection

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Participants attend the Euro Pride 2019 gay pride parade in Vienna, Austria on June 15, 2019.    © JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images (Berlin) – The Serbian government should immediately rescind its ban on EuroPride events scheduled for Belgrade in September 2022, Human Rights Watch said today. Instead, the authorities should work with organizers to ensure adequate safety for participants. On August 27, President Aleksandar Vucic announced that the government is cancelling EuroPride, a regional event promoting equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT)…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Why Canadians should be concerned about intensifying violence in Congo
~ Desalination may be key to averting global water shortage, but it will take time
~ Much-loved dog breeds are just as likely to bite as banned ones – here's how to stop them
~ Why the aviation industry must look beyond carbon to get serious about climate change
~ Why it's a good career move to join a women’s business network – new research
~ Axolotls can regenerate their brains – these adorable salamanders are helping unlock the mysteries of brain evolution and regeneration
~ Governments are making nursing degrees cheaper or 'free' – these plans are not going to help attract more students
~ Yes, you can reheat food more than once. Here's why
~ Friday essay: Joanna Bourke, the NSW arts minister, and the unruly contradictions of cancel culture
~ The Artemis I mission marks the start of a new space race to mine the Moon
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter