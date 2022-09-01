Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

4 lessons from Serena Williams for sportswomen in Africa

By Awino Okech, Associate professor in political sociology, SOAS, University of London
Share this article
US icon Serena Williams, considered one of the greatest tennis players of all time, is retiring from professional tennis. Williams has won 23 grand slam singles titles, more than any other woman or manThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Will omicron-specific booster shots be more effective at combating COVID-19? 5 questions answered
~ Kindergarten transitions can be eased by supporting kids' social and emotional needs
~ Environmental impact assessments don't work in Nigeria: here's why
~ Macron is pushing the French language in ways not seen before
~ Wolf Warrior II: what the blockbuster movie tells us about China's views on Africa
~ Tory leadership race: will Liz Truss's tax cut proposals win her votes? Here's what voter data says
~ 75 Hard: what you need to know before taking on this viral fitness challenge
~ Ukraine war: international tourism hit as Russian travellers disappear
~ Meta’s AI chatbot hates Mark Zuckerberg – but why is it less bothered about racism?
~ Ukraine recap: Ukraine launches major counteroffensive as Mikhail Gorbachev dies, opposing the war to the last
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2022 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS