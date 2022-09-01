Tolerance.ca
75 Hard: what you need to know before taking on this viral fitness challenge

By Juliette Stebbings, Senior Lecturer in Sport, Exercise and Health Psychology, University of Portsmouth
Robert Rowland, Senior Teaching Fellow in Strength and Conditioning, University of Portsmouth
Every week there seems to be a new fitness challenge trending online. But one that’s managed to remain popular over the last couple of years is the 75 Hard Challenge. On TikTok alone, the hashtag #75Hard has more than 1.2 billion views.

It’s easy to see why this particular challenge has remained so popular, with video after video of people showing off their staggering body transformations – which they claim are the result of the challenge.

The 75 Hard challenge is not for the faint of heart. In short, it involves…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


