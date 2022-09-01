Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine war: international tourism hit as Russian travellers disappear

By Michael O'Regan, Senior Lecturer in International Tourism Management, Glasgow Caledonian University
Tourism destinations globally are seeing a significant hit to their economies as Russians stay at home due to war-related sanctions, with possible long-term effects on international tourism.

This comes as European countries with Russian borders…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


