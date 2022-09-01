Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Ukraine recap: Ukraine launches major counteroffensive as Mikhail Gorbachev dies, opposing the war to the last

By Jonathan Este, Associate Editor, International Affairs Editor
The death this week of Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, who presided over its disintegration at the end of the 1980s, prompted an avalanche of tributes. These came mainly from outside Russia – where he was viewed with considerable ambivalence by much of the population who blame him for the mess they find themselves in. His reputation was also tarnished in a number of former Soviet satellites, where he used troops to put down nationalist demonstrations with considerable loss of life.

But he was a darling of the west, which saw him as the “man who ended the cold…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


