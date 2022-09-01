Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kuwait: Authorities must stop targeting pro-Bidun protesters as elections loom

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Kuwaiti authorities have arrested 18 people in Kuwait, including three candidates for upcoming parliamentary elections, for taking part in a peaceful demonstration the previous week in support of Kuwait’s stateless Bidun community, Amnesty International said today. On 31 August 2022, the Office of Public Prosecution summoned them for investigation on charges that could lead to […] The post Kuwait: Authorities must stop targeting pro-Bidun protesters as elections loom appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ Will omicron-specific booster shots be more effective at combating COVID-19? 5 questions answered
~ Kindergarten transitions can be eased by supporting kids' social and emotional needs
~ Environmental impact assessments don't work in Nigeria: here's why
~ Macron is pushing the French language in ways not seen before
~ 4 lessons from Serena Williams for sportswomen in Africa
~ Wolf Warrior II: what the blockbuster movie tells us about China's views on Africa
~ Tory leadership race: will Liz Truss's tax cut proposals win her votes? Here's what voter data says
~ 75 Hard: what you need to know before taking on this viral fitness challenge
~ Ukraine war: international tourism hit as Russian travellers disappear
~ Meta’s AI chatbot hates Mark Zuckerberg – but why is it less bothered about racism?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter