Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Black girls are 4.19 times more likely to get suspended than white girls – and hiring more teachers of color is only part of the solution

By Andrea Joseph-McCatty, Assistant Professor of Social Work, University of Tennessee
A social work scholar researches why school suspensions disproportionately affect students from certain groups and what can be done to change that.The Conversation


© The Conversation


