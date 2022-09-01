Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The most cost-effective energy efficiency investments you can make – and how the new Inflation Reduction Act could help

By Jasmina Burek, Assistant Professor of Engineering, UMass Lowell
Energy efficiency can save homeowners and renters hundreds of dollars a year, and the new Inflation Reduction Act includes a wealth of home improvement rebates and tax incentives to help Americans secure those saving.

It extends tax credits for installing energy-efficient windows, doors, insulation, water heaters, furnaces, air conditioners or heat pumps, as well as for home energy audits. It also…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


