Who's the best doctor for a tummy tuck or eyelid surgery? The latest review doesn't actually say

By Christopher Rudge, Law lecturer, University of Sydney
Cameron Stewart, Professor at Sydney Law School, University of Sydney
The latest plan is comprehensive, sober, realistic and the product of considerable consultation. But it’s missing a few key issues if we are to adequately protect consumers.The Conversation


© The Conversation


