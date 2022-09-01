Look where Australia’s ‘1 million empty homes’ are and why they're vacant – they're not a simple solution to housing need
By Emma Baker, Professor of Housing Research, University of Adelaide
Andrew Beer, Executive Dean, UniSA Business, University of South Australia
Marcus Blake, Senior Data Scientist and Manager, Australian Geospatial Health Laboratory, University of Canberra
The proportion of housing that’s unoccupied has actually fallen since the last census, but the key issue is most of these dwellings are not in the areas where the need for housing is greatest.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, August 31, 2022