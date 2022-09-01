Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Look where Australia’s ‘1 million empty homes’ are and why they're vacant – they're not a simple solution to housing need

By Emma Baker, Professor of Housing Research, University of Adelaide
Andrew Beer, Executive Dean, UniSA Business, University of South Australia
Marcus Blake, Senior Data Scientist and Manager, Australian Geospatial Health Laboratory, University of Canberra
The proportion of housing that’s unoccupied has actually fallen since the last census, but the key issue is most of these dwellings are not in the areas where the need for housing is greatest.The Conversation


