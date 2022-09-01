Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Health or economy? Making the best impossible decision in the face of COVID-19

By Sri Astuti Thamrin, Ph.D/ Dosen Universitas Hasanuddin, Universitas Hasanuddin
Andreas Ernst, Professor of Mathematics, Monash University
Pierre Le Bodic, Senior Lecturer, Monash University
Salman Samir, Lecturer in Department of Economics, Universitas Hasanuddin
Sudirman Nasir, Associate professor, Universitas Hasanuddin
Share this article
When Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s largest economy, first began grappling with COVID in 2020, its government was widely criticised for choosing to save the economy over people’s lives in its COVID-19 policies.

Initially, the government shut down businesses – including restaurants, malls, transportation and tourism – when the pandemic started in March 2020. However, under its “new…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The surprising history of how electric vehicles have played the long game and won
~ Look where Australia’s ‘1 million empty homes’ are and why they're vacant – they're not a simple solution to housing need
~ The jobs summit needs to think big: here are 3 priorities for future-proofing Australia
~ US byelections suggest improved prospects for Democrats at midterms, while Liz Cheney suffers huge loss
~ Why we should not rush to raise the age of criminal responsibility in Australia
~ Trinidad & Tobago at 60: Celebration and contemplation
~ Scientists release world-first DNA map of an endangered Australian mouse, and it will help to save it
~ Albanese announces more than $1 billion in federal-state TAFE funding
~ China: Long-delayed UN report must spur accountability for crimes against humanity in Xinjiang
~ China: New UN Report Alleges Crimes Against Humanity
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter