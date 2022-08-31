An idea for the jobs summit: axing the 'business investment' visa would save Australia $119 billion over three decades
By Brendan Coates, Program Director, Economic Policy, Grattan Institute
Tyler Reysenbach, Research associate, Grattan Institute
This article is part of The Conversation’s series looking at Labor’s jobs summit. Read the other articles in the series here.
With the Albanese government facing difficult challenges on many fronts in the lead-up to the summit, one decision should be straightforward.
It’s axing the so-called Business Investment and Innovation Program, which offers permanent visas to migrants that establish businesses or invest in Australia.
The Business Investment and Innovation…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, August 31, 2022