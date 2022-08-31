Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Creative skills will be crucial to the future of work. They should take centre stage at the jobs summit

By Esther Anatolitis, Honorary Associate Professor, School of Art, RMIT University
This article is part of The Conversation’s series looking at Labor’s jobs summit. Read the other articles in the series here.

You’ve heard of the gig economy and the portfolio career. Now quite popular terms, they come from the ways artists work. Think musicians gigging across small bars and large arenas, visual artists with portfolios of work in print, in galleries and online, or actors engaged on a range of short-term projects across a given year.

Once celebrated for…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


