Waste pickers in Lagos tell their stories about a dangerous existence
By Olanrewaju Dada, Lecturer, Department of Urban and Regional Planning, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Nigeria, Olabisi Onabanjo University
Lagos, Nigeria’s economic hub, with a population of more than 15 million, generates an estimated 12,000 metric tonnes of waste daily, which comes to about 4.3 million tonnes of waste annually. This ends up on the streets and in the city’s four officially designated landfills.
These sites support thousands of people who search through what’s discarded for materials with resale value. Our survey…
- Wednesday, August 31, 2022