Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gorbachev remembered: Respected in the West, detested in Russia

By Alexander Hill, Professor of Military History, University of Calgary
Share this article
While Mikhail Gorbachev was feted in the West — he received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1990 — he was widely despised in Russia by those both mourning and celebrating the end of Soviet power.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Neanderthals died out 40,000 years ago, but there has never been more of their DNA on Earth
~ Mikhail Gorbachev: southern Africans have a special reason to thank him
~ Waste pickers in Lagos tell their stories about a dangerous existence
~ Angola's MPLA has been in power for nearly 50 years. The big challenges they must fix
~ Quarter Life series: how we secured new republishing partners
~ Five ways the metaverse could be revolutionary for people with disabilities
~ Ukraine war: how Gorbachev's 1987 INF missile treaty has limited the arsenal available to Putin
~ What you should know about eating grey seal meat and products from the Gulf of St. Lawrence
~ New 'hydrogen alliance' offers Canada an opportunity to export ammonia to Europe
~ Mikhail Gorbachev's legacy: sadly, history will judge this good man harshly
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter