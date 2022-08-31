Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine war: how Gorbachev's 1987 INF missile treaty has limited the arsenal available to Putin

By Dan Plesch, Professor and Director of the Centre for International Studies and Diplomacy, SOAS, University of London
Thanks to the final Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who has died aged 91, a disarmament treaty has denied Vladimir Putin thousands more missiles which he could have ordered to be used against Ukraine. Russian forces attacking Ukraine have not been able to use land-based missiles with ranges of between 500km and 5,500km because this entire category of weapons was scrapped under the 1987 Intermediate-Range…The Conversation


© The Conversation


