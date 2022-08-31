Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Coronary artery stents show no benefit in treating heart failure – landmark trial

By Matthew Ryan, Clinical Lecturer, King's College London
Share this article
Every year, 60,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with heart failure, and many are treated with stents. In a large new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, my colleagues and I discovered that these procedures are unnecessary.

Heart failure is where the heart muscle becomes weakened, leading to symptoms of severe breathlessness that may cause premature death. The…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Making EVs without China's supply chain is hard, but not impossible – 3 supply chain experts outline a strategy
~ Energy crisis: why the UK will be at the mercy of international gas prices for years to come
~ How Russia is using gas as a political tool to win support for the Ukraine war
~ Mikhail Gorbachev: The contradictory legacy of Soviet leader who attempted 'revolution from above'
~ Ukraine war: how Kyiv's southern offensive will exploit Russia's naval vulnerabilities
~ The U-shaped happiness curve is wrong: many people do not get happier as they get older
~ Mikhail Gorbachev: five things you need to know
~ Long COVID: How researchers are zeroing in on the self-targeted immune attacks that may lurk behind it
~ Five myths about Shakespeare's contribution to the English language
~ In Azerbaijan, international absence on a visit to formerly disputed territory draws government ire
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter