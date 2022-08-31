Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The U-shaped happiness curve is wrong: many people do not get happier as they get older

By David Bartram, Associate Professor and Director of Research, School of Media, Communication, and Sociology, University of Leicester
On average, happiness declines as we approach middle age, bottoming out in our 40s but then picking back up as we head into retirement, according to a number of studies. This so-called U-shaped curve of happiness is reassuring but, unfortunately, probably not true.…The Conversation


