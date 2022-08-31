Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mikhail Gorbachev: five things you need to know

By Jonathan Davis, Associate Professor in Modern European History, Anglia Ruskin University
Mikhail Gorbachev was a voice of sanity in a crazy cold war world, and his death marks the end of a particular era in 20th century history. During his time as leader of the Soviet Union (1985-1991), Gorbachev brought about enormous change in Russian politics and society, in international relations, and in the global ideological struggle.

He highlighted the dangers of nuclear weapons, the growing environmental catastrophe, and the need to make socialism…The Conversation


