Human Rights Observatory

Long COVID: How researchers are zeroing in on the self-targeted immune attacks that may lurk behind it

By Matthew Woodruff, Instructor of Human Immunology, Emory University
A new study finds that misdirected immune responses can persist for months in those who are suffering from long COVID-19.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


