When abortion at a clinic is not available, 1 in 3 pregnant people say they will do something on their own to end the pregnancy
By Lauren Ralph, Associate Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences, University of California, San Francisco
The fall of Roe v. Wade will result in more people deciding to privately end a pregnancy, a new study finds. But how often people will turn to safe versus unsafe options remains to be seen.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, August 31, 2022