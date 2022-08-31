Unknown Holocaust photos – found in attics and archives – are helping researchers recover lost stories and providing a tool against denial
By Wolf Gruner, Shapell-Guerin Chair in Jewish Studies and Professor of History; Founding Director, USC Dornsife Center for Advanced Genocide Research, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
Holocaust scholars long relied on documents and survivor testimonies to help reconstruct the history of that tragic event. Now, they’re turning to wordless witnesses to learn more: pictures.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, August 31, 2022