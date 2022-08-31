Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Southern African countries can do better at infrastructure: what the choices might look like

By Lesley Wentworth, Managing Director, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Deon Cloete, Head SAIIA Futures Programme, South African Institute of International Affairs
Share this article
Countries in southern Africa are under a crushing burden brought about by a confluence of factors. These include the unprecedented growth in the number of young people, the remarkable speed of urbanisation and the rise of informal settlements in urban centres.

The physical infrastructure needed to meet these challenges requires exceptional solutions. But these call for alternative approaches. These include deep collaboration between member states and the private sector. And the development of a robust relationship between economic and social infrastructure, on the one hand, and the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ China has waived the debt of some African countries. But it's not about refinancing
~ The world's democratic recession is giving China more power to extend authoritarianism
~ Disadvantaged students starting courses in 2022 are worse off as a result of COVID – universities must support them
~ White, female, and high rates of mental illness: new diversity research offers a snapshot of the publishing industry
~ Labor's biodiversity market scheme needs to be planned well – or it could lead to greenwashing
~ Ethiopia: Civilians in Western Oromia Left Unprotected
~ Protests, 'biznez' and a failed coup: journalist Monica Attard on covering the empire Gorbachev allowed to collapse
~ ‘Good morning, Jamaica!’ The voice of a beloved broadcaster falls silent
~ Sri Lanka: End Use of Terrorism Law Against Protesters
~ I'm considering an interest-only home loan. What do I need to know?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter