Southern African countries can do better at infrastructure: what the choices might look like
By Lesley Wentworth, Managing Director, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Deon Cloete, Head SAIIA Futures Programme, South African Institute of International Affairs
Countries in southern Africa are under a crushing burden brought about by a confluence of factors. These include the unprecedented growth in the number of young people, the remarkable speed of urbanisation and the rise of informal settlements in urban centres.
The physical infrastructure needed to meet these challenges requires exceptional solutions. But these call for alternative approaches. These include deep collaboration between member states and the private sector. And the development of a robust relationship between economic and social infrastructure, on the one hand, and the…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, August 31, 2022