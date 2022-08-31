Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Disadvantaged students starting courses in 2022 are worse off as a result of COVID – universities must support them

By Shardia Briscoe-Palmer, Assistant Professor in Sociology , University of Nottingham
The A-level results received by students in 2022 should be celebrated as an example of resilience and hard work. The achievements of this cohort have been made despite a global pandemic which affected both their GCSEs and A-levels. They have faced government U-turns over assessment, and knowledge gaps in their learning.

What’s more, a record…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


